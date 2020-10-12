Are you thinking about how you might be able to positively impact the lives of seniors and tribal elders in our communities? This population has been the most adversely affected by the covid-19 virus, and many are struggling with social isolation, as they maintain distance from other community members so they can remain healthy.
The Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) is seeking a number of volunteers for the Advisory Council. This role is not just for the duration of the pandemic but focused on addressing pandemic and ongoing issues facing seniors and adults with disabilities on a day to day basis.
O3A coordinates state and federally funded senior services in Pacific, Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties. its governing board consists of two county commissioners from each county in its service area. The Advisory Council consists of four volunteers from each county, plus four others who represent minorities, the disabled, elected officials and tribes.
The Advisory Council meets remotely once a month and helps to guide the work of O3A, “helping all elders and adults with disabilities age in dignity in the place of their choosing. Council members are very welcoming and committed volunteers and hope other community members will join them in this work,” according to a press release.
Currently the following volunteer positions are open:
• Two Advisory Council positions from Jefferson County
• Two Advisory Council members from Pacific County
• A minority representative from any of the four counties
• A disabilities representative from any of the four counties
• An elected official from any of the four counties
• A tribal representative from any of the four counties
Volunteers for these positions are preferably 60 years old or better (55 for a tribal elder) or representative of the named group (for example a minority or a person with a disability). Alternatively, volunteers can come from a background of service or advocacy for elders and adults with disabilities.
Volunteers have opportunities for learning with others from across the state, advocating in Olympia for the needs of elders, and other work in support of seniors.
Community members are encouraged to volunteer for these positions. Contact the O3A Administrative Office at 866-720-4863 or 360-379-5064 or email Carol Ann Laase at CarolAnn.Laase@dshs.wa.gov for more information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.