Public Hospital District 3 of Pacific County, Board of Commissioners regular board meeting will be held on June 24, from 3:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m., and then from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the board will be discussing the Districts Strategic Plan in Regular Special Board session. Due to State of Washington gathering restrictions, the in-person attendance capacity will be at a maximum of 10 persons allowed in the Conference Room B. All other attendees may join the meeting by calling the conference line at 1.971.337.2050, when prompted enter 483#, 483#. To join the meeting in person or for further information, please contact the Administration office at 360-642-6301.
