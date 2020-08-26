LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The Ocean Beach School District is calling an audible, and is now asking parents and students to participate in a drive-thru event next week to pick up needed materials ahead of the upcoming school year.
The drive-thru events will be held from Sept. 1-3 next week at Ocean Park Elementary, Hilltop and Ilwaco High School, and are a substitute for the previously planned face-to-face meetings. Long Beach Elementary students will receive materials during parent-teacher conference week, from Sept. 8-11.
In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, OBSD apologized for the change in plans.
“Deepest apologies, but we are finding the Chromebook distribution by family to be logistically impossible given the time constraints, new families joining the district, and many two-family households,” the district said.
OBSD is requesting both a parent and student to attend the drive-thru events. Parents with a last name beginning with the letter A through M are asked to arrive at the respective schools on Sept. 1, from 12-4 p.m., and parents with a last name beginning N through Z on Sept. 2, from 12-4 p.m. A make-up time for anyone who wasn’t able to come earlier in the week is being held on Sept. 3, from 4-8 p.m. at the respective schools.
At the drive-thru, paperwork and other materials for the upcoming school year — including Chromebooks — will be available to pick up. The district asks the parents to park and fill out the paperwork, and to send their student with the tech form (signed by both a parent and the student) to get their Chromebook. When the paperwork is complete, parents are asked to drive-out and hand in the paperwork, along with any overdue library books or textbooks from last year.
School secretaries will be reaching out to make sure families hear about the change of plans, the district said. Those who do not have transportation to the school to participate in the drive-thru should let the secretary know when they reach out, and the district will work to coordinate with the family.
