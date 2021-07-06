ABERDEEN — Grays Harbor College recently celebrated the graduating class of 2021 with a hybrid ceremony, with a total of 362 graduates earning 31 bachelor degrees, 346 associate degrees, 118 certificates, 28 high school diplomas, and 7 GEDs.
Each year, Grays Harbor College recognizes students with the highest GPAs. One of 2021’s top 10 students is from Ocean Park:
William Brindley is the son of Robert and Gayle Brindley of Ocean Park.
“He has always had a thirst for knowledge,” GHC said in a press release. “It is rare for a day to go by when he does not do some sort of reading on the subject of world religions, world leaders, or world events. The flexibility gained from homeschooling has allowed him to tailor his education to his particular strengths. He is extremely grateful for his experiences in Grays Harbor College’s Running Start Program. William feels having two years of college experience will definitely be an asset as he continues his education in the Great Books Program at St. John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland.”
