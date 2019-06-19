OCEAN PARK — All things garlic were celebrated over the weekend during the 38th annual Northwest Garlic Festival in Ocean Park.
The annual two-day festival, sponsored by the Ocean Park Chamber of Commerce, was born from a love for garlic-laden cuisine.
The festival included all the favorite fair foods from hand-battered corn dogs to tall stacks of curly fries, but the true stars were all the garlic-inspired gourmet items.
Great Northwest Popcorn owners Cathy Timmerman and Pat Grimes served up several batches of garlic kettle corn from a colossal steel caldron.
That’s Good Garlic owners Karla and Perry Van Schoiak could hardly keep their savory whipped garlic spread in stock as customers snapped up several bottles of the concoction at a time.
Simpli Edibles owner Marci Bennett stood with signature baked goods stand and gave out samples of garlic bread.
Dozens of specialty craft and food vendors were sprawled across the Port of Peninsula grounds with live music serenading from the May West, an oyster barge converted into a stage.
Meanwhile, Carl Long and Tony Kangas, dubbed “The Clove Brothers,” meandered around in bulbous garlic costumes posing for pictures and acting as ambassadors of the festival.
“It’s so much fun,” Long said. “Everyone wants to have their picture taken with you.”
Overcast weather conditions threatened rain both Saturday and Sunday but the Port of Peninsula grounds remained dry as thousands savored the event.
See more fun photos at chinookobserver.com
