CHINOOK — “Oktoberfest: Chinook Style” is the theme of this year's fun and important fundraiser for the historic Chinook School.
"Excitement is in the air! Friends of Chinook School are preparing their 16th annual event. All we need is you," organizers say.
Award winning chef Vinessa Karnofski, owner of Coastal Catering, is preparing dinner.
Well-known local musician Brian O’Connor — described as “one of those born with a golden voice" — will perform on the main stage. He will be joined by Ted Brainard on bass and George Coleman on bouzouki.
"You won’t want to miss this show! Come relax in the beer garden or bid on amazing live and silent auction items," organizers said in a statement.
Join the fun and support FOCS on Oct. 8, 5-9 p.m. Dinner tickets for adults $40, children under 12 admitted free. Tickets at the door or order in advance at www.friendsofchinookschool.org.
Taking care of the community's treasured old school facilities is an ongoing project following their complete restoration about a decade ago.
A gym with a performance stage, now known as the events center, was built in 1921. It is the size of a basketball court and can accommodate 300 with plenty of room for dances; a kitchen is attached and there is a narrow balcony.
The community building, which faces onto the highway, was built in 1924. It includes four classrooms suitable for up to 40 guests each at bridal showers, memorials and similar-scale events.
