KELSO — Cowlitz County Search and Rescue is going virtual with an online auction to raise funds for volunteers who are often called upon to help find lost hunters and hikers in Southwest Washington.
The auction starts at 8 a.m. Sept. 6 and will allow bidding through 8 p.m. Sept. 13. Check out the offerings and bid online at https://cowlitzsar2020.ggo.bid.
Auction items that have been acquired from several generous businesses and individuals. Many items listed from the Long Beach/Pacific County area.
“We have a variety of options including get-a-ways, whale watching, fishing trips, entertainment, vacations, artwork, food and beverage, tools, handmade items, even dinner with the [Cowlitz County] sheriff,” organizers said. “Even with the impact of covid, our community is still showing support for our mission and it is much appreciated. … This will allow us to raise much needed funds for the operations of our team as well as help us replace aging equipment that we use to help those in need of our services.”
Cowlitz County Search & Rescue is a nonprofit 501©3 organization, made up entirely of specialized volunteers. “We are funded entirely by donations, contributions and fundraising. We have over 65 highly trained and qualified active members who search for; and rescue the lost or missing in all weather, wilderness and urban terrain, 365 days a year at any time day or night. Our volunteers serve with no pay or monetary reimbursement,” according to a press release.
