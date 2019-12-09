NAHCOTTA — What a wonderful night! Well over 150 people showed up at the Port of Peninsula for the annual Community Tree Lighting and Santa's Workshop. Santa arrived in style riding in a brightly lit fire truck and escorted by the Beach Baron’s shiny and classic vintage cars acting as reindeer, including Rudolph!
The children and parents gathered cheered as Santa made his way inside the big tent to light the tree and listen the Christmas wishes. Carols were led by Natasha Luce, craft tables were manned by PAA members, Ocean Park Area Chamber volunteers and Fire District #1 firefighters. Cookies were abundant and hot beverages provided by Adelaide’s were enjoyed.
The large tent held an 18-foot tree that was lit via a countdown by Santa who then held court on his official bench to listen to the wishes of the many children gathered. In true community spirit, the celebration came together by the efforts of many: Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce, Port of Peninsula, Fire District #1, Beach Baron's Car Club, Village Club and Bank of the Pacific worked together to produce the event. Plans are already being made for next year!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.