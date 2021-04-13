PACIFIC COUNTY — The Willapa Harbor Lions recently announced that the winner of the club’s bi-annual Larry Sinclair Memorial Scholarship Raffle was Ken Osborne of Chinook.
Osborne donated his prize of one cord of seasoned firewood to a needy family, whose only source of heat is from firewood. The wood has been delivered and the recipients have expressed their gratitude to Osborne for his generous offer.
Money from this raffle helps to fund three scholarships in Larry Sinclair’s name to a student from Raymond, South Bend and Willapa Valley schools on an annual basis.
