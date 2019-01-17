Editor's Note: In this series, local historian Sydney Stevens examines the many connections among Pacific County residents – connections with one another and with the past; connections that bind us in special and unexpected ways.
•••
Keith Cox has not been a full-time resident of Pacific County for 20 years now, yet many people assume he still lives here. Perhaps it's the depth of his family roots going clear back to Territorial days. Or perhaps it’s the connections of his relatives from North County to the Peninsula. More likely, it's his continuing involvement with Pacific County's history and his ongoing efforts to document its past as well as its present.
Keith's passion for the past and his interest in chronicling it has resulted in the creation of his Los Angeles based company, Stony Point Pictures. “I am a freelance video editor for documentary-based content and I also produce and direct some of the projects. Stony Point Pictures grew out of the Willapa Bay Oysters video documentary which was definitely a 'passion project.' While spending four years (2009-13) putting that project together, I realized I have additional hopes for other Pacific County historically-based endeavors.”
“My historical interest is probably genetic,” he laughs. “On my mom's side, my great-great grandfather, Elmer Case moved his family to Raymond when the community was only a few years young and there he found success in the lumber industry. Also, on my mom's side, my other two-times great-grandfather Joseph Turner 'made' history back in the 1880s as the last of the Pacific County's Territorial sheriffs.
“His son Frank, my great-grandfather, was a newspaperman. Frank's daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Dick Murfin (my grandparents), continued that legacy and, between the two generations, they owned and operated the newspaper in Ilwaco for 50 years. And then there is the amazing Cox connection with the family business now into its third generation. That's a genetic legacy all its own!” he laughs. “The roots are so deep, it's impossible to escape!”
Keith's attachment to Pacific County history goes beyond stories of his own family, however. “As a child growing up between Stony Point and Bone River, I was aware that there was once a much greater Chinook Indian presence than now, and right in our backyard. Also, our area's first historian of sorts, James Swan, had his cabin in the woods adjacent to our place. The landscape I explored as a child was where Swan lived from 1852 to 1855 — the years he wrote about in his book, 'The Northwest Coast OR Three Years' Residence in Washington Territory.'"
After graduating from Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast Production, Keith moved back home for a month, staying in a treehouse in the woods behind his father's place. “It fascinates me to think about those who lived, hunted, and explored among the same trees where I was sleeping,” he muses. It is a connection that he still feels today.
The great-greats
Although his Pacific County forebears don't go back quite to the time of Swan and the first settlers, Keith's two-times great grandparents, the Joseph H. Turners, arrived in Bay Center in 1877 just 25 years after Swan had moved on. Joseph engaged in oystering and dairying and though he was but 34 years old in 1877, he had already lived a full and interesting life.
He was born at Bowling Green, Indiana in 1843 and grew up on a farm in Illinois. When war broke out shortly after his father's death in 1861, young Joseph enlisted in Company H, one of the 48th Illinois Infantry Volunteers. He was immediately sent south and was with Grant and Sherman throughout the Civil War, taking part in many famous battles including Ft. Henry, Shiloh, and Vicksburg.
He re-enlisted after three years and started with Sherman on his famous march to the sea. Joseph's part in that journey was disrupted when he was captured and held for four months at the infamous Confederate prisoner-of-war camp, Andersonville. When he was exchanged, he immediately rejoined Sherman, finally mustering out at Little Rock in 1865. Waiting for him at home was his bride, Martha née Brownfield who he had married while on furlough in 1864.
Joseph continued farming until 1871 when he and Martha decided to move their family West. They first settled on the Lewis River in Clark County, but six years later headed down the river to Ilwaco, continued by stage to Nahcotta and again by boat to Bay Center, eventually buying a place at Riverside on the Willapa River between present-day South Bend and Raymond. It was there that their sixth child, Frank, was born in 1882.
Last territorial sheriff
Joseph served as postmaster of Riverside for a time and when elected Pacific County sheriff in 1884 moved across the bay to Oysterville, the county seat. He was re-elected in 1888, continuing in office until 1892, three years after Washington was granted statehood. He did not run for a third term, however, perhaps due to the horrendous Rose murder trial and subsequent lynching which took place in 1890 ‘under his watch.’
The prominent Rose family of South Bend were friends of the Turners and when the Sheriff arrested John Rose, his son, George, and two other men for the murder of Jens and Neilsine Frederiksen, the citizens of Pacific County loudly and impatiently demanded justice. Two of the accused were moved to Montesano “for safe keeping,” and as the trial dragged on, the Turners offered refuge in their own home to the Rose women who were, perhaps justifiably, afraid for their lives.
But it was to the jail, not to the sheriff's home, that the 44 masked men headed at 1:15 in the morning on Saturday, April 11, 1891. They came across the bay from South Bend in two plungers, landing at Oysterville, and quietly approached the jail, shooting and killing the two remaining prisoners through the barred windows of the building. Sheriff Turner chose not to run for a third time and, at the end of his term, he and his family moved to South Bend where he served as postmaster until his untimely death due to a heart attack in 1905. He was 59 years of age. His wife and nine children survived him.
According to the subsequent report in the South Bend Journal, “No death of late years has so startled and stirred both South Bend and Pacific County as the sudden death of Postmaster J.H. Turner… It was the most impressive funeral that has ever been held in this city.”
The Case family
South Bend was still in mourning over Turner's death when Elmer E. Case moved his family to South Bend from Elma in neighboring Grays Harbor County where he had been operating a shingle mill. He established the Case Shingle Co. in Raymond, eventually expanding to include five shingle mills, and a production of more than one million shingles a day, as well as extensive logging operations throughout the county.
Elmer and Hattie Huling Case, both originally from New York, had met in Nebraska on her father's farm where Elmer had stopped on his way West to ask for work. They were married in 1881 and had four small children by 1891 when they decided to establish a butter and cheese factory on the Pacific Coast. The Cases headed westward by train in partnership with Hattie's brother and his wife who also had four young children.
They settled on a farm near Elma, but soon found there was little market for their dairy products, so sold their cattle and turned to lumbering. They used teams to haul the cedar logs to their shingle mills and the finished products to the railroad. By 1905, Case and Huling had taken over the Tierney and Martin mill just south of the newly established town of Raymond. When Huling left the partnership to purchase a farm near Wenatchee, Case continued to expand his shingle business.
When they had first moved to Willapa Harbor, the Case family found that housing in Raymond was scarce, so Elmer purchased a home on Alta Vista hill north of South Bend and commuted to his Raymond mill by launch. When the family began attending the South Bend Methodist Church, their daughter Clara became a member of the Sunday School class taught by Frank Turner. Frank, who had been studying for the ministry at the University of Puget Sound, had been called home to take over the South Bend Post Office following the recent death of his father.
The greats
The long walk from home to the church was made twice every Sunday and seemed doubly worthwhile to young Clara, both because of her strong faith and also because of her interest in the young Sunday School teacher. In 1911, after an extended courtship and more schooling for them both, Joseph and Martha Turner's son Frank, married Elmer and Hattie Case's daughter Clara, uniting two prominent and respected early families of Pacific County. For the next few years Frank pursued several career paths including teaching, postmaster, and confectionary store manager.
In 1922, Frank became associated with his father-in-law in the lumber industry. Their three children, Donald, Martha, and Robert, were all born in Raymond and were 8, 4, and 1 years of age when the family moved to Camp Henry on North River where Frank was superintendent of Case's logging operation. However, within a few years they began to feel that there were better places to raise a family than a logging camp.
In March 1925 Frank and Clara decided to take over the Ilwaco Tribune which was then in the hands of receivers. The weekly newspaper had begun in 1911, and for the next 14 years had survived through a succession of publishers. When Frank Turner assumed control, he changed the paper's name to North Beach Tribune and what he didn't know about journalism or the printing business, he made up for in enthusiasm and hard work.
Meanwhile, Clara ran the farm, producing enough to feed her family as well as to sell to Peninsula stores and restaurants and to summer tourists. When they purchased the newspaper, they had also purchased a little two-bedroom house on five acres of farmland on Butts road in Seaview. Years later, during a 2007 interview, Frank and Clara's daughter Martha told about her early memories of the Seaview house:
“It had four walls and a pitched roof. It had one bedroom downstairs and an attic which immediately became the second bedroom. There was no running water, no electricity, no telephone and buckbrush grew clear to the back door. Every day, before and after work, my father would work on clearing that buckbrush. Then he heard about goats. He got a few, tethered them in the brush, and they set about helping him do the clearing work. At some point we had to take down several very large spruce trees. I can still remember how those goats would climb up and stand on the stumps.
“As soon as enough land was cleared, Mother began her garden. Our neighbor, Mr. Butts, said she could never grow anything in this soil, but she had the meadow plowed up and then she sent for chickens — 1,500 little peeps. She had a brooder house and eventually had three chicken coops just where our house stands today. It wasn’t long before she was known as ‘the Lettuce Queen of Seaview.’ She had a wonderful garden thanks to her hard work and all that chicken manure.”
The house has been added to in subsequent years to accommodate various family configurations of five generations. Nowadays, Keith's mother and step-father, Maureen and John Hunsberger, and his Aunt Susan Murfin live in adjoining parts of the rambling building.
Disaster strikes!
Just as Frank was beginning to feel some confidence in his new endeavor, fire broke out (twice!) in the newspaper shop. Although the Ilwaco firemen were able to control the blaze, water from the fire hoses destroyed the linotype machine, forcing Turner to invest in a new one — a state-of-the-art Model 14 Mergenthaler, the best available at the time. After the fire, the newspaper office moved from the corner of Second and Spruce streets to a vacant saloon building at the corner of First and Main. There it remained until 1956 when it was again relocated to the building that has most recently housed Pacific Printing and, now, the Olde Town Trading Post.
Disaster of another sort struck the family in 1937 when Clara's father, Elmer, met an untimely death. A deranged former employee shot him in the back without provocation as he walked down the ramp of the dock in Raymond. The murderer had just returned from California where he had been undergoing psychiatric treatment. The tragedy stunned not only Pacific County, but the entire Northwest. It was especially difficult for Frank as he had to cover the tragedy for The Tribune as well as to provide comfort and support to his wife and to his in-laws.
At the outbreak of World War II, Frank's lack of printing experience finally caught up with him when one printer after another enlisted or was drafted. He finally invited his son-in-law and daughter, Dick and Martha Murfin to give up their jobs on the Yakima Morning Herald and take over The Tribune. When they accepted, Frank went to work building fortifications at Ft. Canby, though he also continued to work on The Tribune, expressing his vast knowledge of and interest in Pacific County history through his “Auld Lang Syne” column.
The Grands
Martha had worked for her father as a printer's devil from the time she was 10 years old. When she was big enough to operate the linotype machine, she began to learn the newspaper business in earnest. “I never got a paycheck,” she used to say. “What I got was to go to college!” She and Dick took over the business when her father retired in 1942, putting out a weekly paper until their own retirement in 1975.
As newspaper publishers, Dick and Martha were keenly aware of their role and accompanying responsibility to serve the Peninsula not only by reporting issues correctly, but through editorials, awakening its citizens to specific needs for community improvements. Their commitment to the wider community extended beyond the local area. In 1950 the Washington State Historical Society recognized The Tribune as the weekly newspaper that had rendered the most constructive service toward the preservation of Washington history.
Martha's years of experience on the paper under her dad's tutelage along and with her deep knowledge of the Peninsula and its various community histories provided Dick with the perfect partner. This was especially true when, just five years into their tenure at The Tribune their lives were interrupted in May 1945 when Dick was called into the Army and sent to the Fort Bragg Separation Center. The newspaper's publication continued seamlessly under Martha's firm hand. In 1946, Sgt. Murfin was honorably discharged and returned to editing and publishing The Tribune.
Though Keith was not born until the year after The Tribune ceased publication, he knew both of his Murfin grandparents well and easily absorbed their passion for documenting community life and giving back to the community in published form. Cataloguing and preserving photographs from the fifty Turner/Murfin newspaper years, “The Ilwaco Tribune Photo Project” is one of his many “passion projects” to do with his family and Pacific County.
The Cox connections
As much as a historical affinity to Pacific County, Keith also grew up with strong geographical attachments to the area. Though he was born in South Bend, he also lived in Seaview and Ocean Park and went to schools in Long Beach, Ocean Park, Ilwaco and, ultimately graduating from South Bend High School.” And everywhere he went, there were people who recognized his name. “My Grandpa Don Cox was known from one end of the county to the other by almost everyone who had ever been even a little bit sick or who plays golf or bowls or…” he laughs.
“I used to catch the transit in Ilwaco after school to go to soccer practice in South Bend and the route ran through Chinook, past McGowan and the bridge to Astoria, through Naselle, and on past Bay Center. Our route back to Seaview was usually around the bay, parallel to Long Island. It was a constant tour of the County and a constant reminder of so many family connections!”
The Cox family has become securely bound to both the Peninsula and the South Bend/Raymond areas through Keith's grandparents, Don and Marge Cox. The Cox name has been associated with the pharmacy profession in Pacific County for almost seventy years and the family business is now into its third generation.
Grandpa Don Cox was born in 1921, grew up in Longview and was encouraged by his mother, a nurse, to go into the medical profession. Don was hesitant, but finally spoke to Irv Gunderson, a pharmacist at one of the local drug stores. He was hired for a part-time job — “flunky type tasks,” he describes them, but just right for a teenager trying to save for college and earn a little extra spending money. He worked for Mr. Gunderson, on and off, through two years at Lower Columbia Junior College, through his pharmacy studies at Washington State College and, again, after graduating in 1947 with honors and receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy.
75 years and counting!
Meanwhile, he had served in the United States Air Force, receiving his pharmacy technician rating and, in 1944, married Margery Harris, the girl he had met at church camp when he was 14 and she was 12. Their wedding portrait shows Don wearing his Air Force uniform and Marge in traditional white with a sweeping train. Don, just-turned-98, and Marge, 95, will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary in March! The two of them have been a team all those years — Don developing his professional career, Marge a “stay-at-home” mom raising their son and three daughters, and both participating fully in community activities.
They moved to the Long Beach Peninsula in 1950 when Don bought into the pharmacy business owned by Bill Hall and Reese Williams with stores in Ilwaco and Long Beach. The business prospered and he soon hired Dave Aase and Fred Lawrence as pharmacists. They became great friends and later bought into part of the business. Meanwhile, Don extended his pharmacy interests to South Bend and, eventually to Raymond, taking on long-time employee Dick Mohrmann as a partner. For a time, he and Marge moved to South Bend but, after two years, returned to the Peninsula.
The quintessential businessman, Don continued expanding the pharmacy services by acquiring the Rexall Drug Company franchise in 1959 and by enlarging the pharmacy footprint at Willapa Harbor Hospital greatly advancing the pharmacy services for patients. His full-time pharmacy business and forty-mile daily commute to and from home in Seaview notwithstanding, Don found time to become active in both the Long Beach and South Bend communities.
On the Peninsula, he served as president of the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce and Lion's Club, was a charter member of Long Beach Elks, and spent several years on the school board. In South Bend, he was an advocate for the formation of Timberland Regional Library, ultimately spending seven years on its board. chaired the Cancer Society for a time, and for many years helped with the annual September South Bend Labor Day celebration. In 1966, he coined the “Come and Play on Labor Day” slogan that is still used today.
Creating a legacy
In 1973, Don and his pharmacy partner, Dick, sold out to Don's son, Dave (Keith's dad) and Ron Brummell. But Don was not quite ready to fully retire. He began working two days a week with Fred Lawrence and Dave Aase at Long Beach Pharmacy. When a pharmacy later opened in Ocean Park, he transitioned to working there two days a week until he officially retired in 2002 at age 81. As his son Dave prepares for his own retirement, Don looks on with pride and affection as his grandson Matt (Dave's son/Keith's brother) prepares to assume full pharmacy responsibilities in continuation of a proud tradition.
Besides his passion for the pharmacy business and his interest in community affairs, Don has been an athlete of credible standing throughout his lifetime. In high school and community college he played basketball and tennis, and as a pharmacist he became an avid bowler and golfer. He has many titles to his credit, has served as the Astoria Golf and Country Club president, had a stint as the “Surfside's King of Swing” when he won three consecutive club championships, and has carded four holes-in-one.
At 98, he still plays two or three times a week — sometimes with grandson Matt who shares his passion for sports. Says Matt, “My highlight of our time spent together was in 2010, when I was a witness to the fourth hole-in-one in his career on the 10th hole in Astoria.”
When asked if he feels somewhat overwhelmed by the greats and grands of his Pacific County heritage — the Turners and Cases, the Murfins and Coxes — Keith says, “I have a feeling of pride being from this beautiful community at the edge of the world — like I'm part of something special. Beyond my family, there are so many wonderful multi-generation family histories in the area, and new families which are now helping develop what will be Pacific County's future history. For me — I am inspired to walk in the footsteps of the past, while helping preserve those footprints for the future.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.