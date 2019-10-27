OYSTERVILLE — Bill Svendsen, well-known as “the sound man” at the Peninsula Performing Arts Center, will talk at the Oysterville Schoolhouse Thursday about the many genres of American music. His talk will be the third lecture in this season’s series, “Songs of Our Fathers.”
Svendsen began playing guitar at age 14. “That’s 67 years of musical involvement!” he said. “So, when lecture series organizer Diane Buttrell asked how to tell the folk genre from the country genre or blues from jazz — that was right up my alley!”
His hour-long talk, “How to Hear the Songs of Our Fathers” begins at 10 a.m.
“Our musical genres all come from our history as a nation of immigrants,” he said. “Each new group of people who came here brought their music with them; each ensuing group modified, built on, enhanced the music they found here. And so, the genres have evolved.” Svendsen will have his guitar with him to help illustrate differences and similarities in the music he discusses.
The public is invited to attend and to participate in the question and answer session following the talk.
