OYSTERVILLE — The 43rd summer Music Vesper Season will begin Sunday, Aug. 1, at the historic Oysterville Church, according to Tom Kepner, Oysterville Restoration Foundation (ORF) board president.
“We are pleased to open our doors once more to the public now that the new protocols have been put into place by Governor Inslee,” he said. “It will finally feel like summer-as-usual in the village!”
The 2021 vesper services will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., each Sunday afternoon in August and September. A different musician or musical group will be featured each week and each Sunday’s service will be conducted by a local minister. Services are ecumenical and all are welcome to attend.
A beloved feature of each service is the congregational singing of a well-known hymn which is accompanied by the old-fashioned pump organ. The organ was donated to the church in the 1930s by the women of Oysterville who, according to local lore, saved their egg and cream money even in the midst of the Depression so that there could be music in the village.
The “Oysterville Moment” is another popular part of each service during which a member of the community tells a bit of history about the church or about the Pioneer days when Oysterville was a rip-roaring boomtown.
Visitors and community members are invited to “come as you are.”
Aug. 1
Dr. Barbara Bate,
Interdenominational Pastor
The Oyster Crackers
Organist: Jeanne Bellinger
Oysterville Moment: Sydney Stevens
Aug. 8
Pat McKibbin, Lay Minister
Double J and The Boys
Organist: Jeanne Bellinger
Oysterville Moment: Cyndy Hayward
Aug. 15
Pastor Greg Ikehara-Martin
Ocean Beach Presbyterian Church, Seaview
Bays Family, Irish Musicians
Organist: Suzanne Knutzen
Oysterville Moment: Tucker Wachsmuth
Aug. 22
Pastor Louise Buckles
Ocean Park Lutheran Church
“Toasted” – Fred Carter & Bryan Foster
Organist: Suzanne Knutzen
Oysterville Moment: Sydney Stevens
Aug. 29
Deacon Dick Wallace
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Seaview
Kathleen Staub, Celtic Harper
Organist: Jeanne Bellinger
Oysterville Moment: Paul Staub
Sept. 5
The Reverend D.J. Maddux
Supply Clergy, St. Andrew’s Church, Aberdeen
George Coleman, Guitar
Organist: Suzanne Knutzen
Oysterville Moment: Tucker Wachsmuth
Sept. 12
The Reverend Richard Loop
St. Peter Episcopal Church, Seaview
Fred Carter, Singer-Songwriter
Organist: Suzanne Knutzen
Oysterville Moment: David Williams
Sept. 19
Deacon Jerry Sadler
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Seaview
Rose City Mixed Quartet
Organist: Suzanne Knutzen
Oysterville Moment: Sydney Stevens
Sept. 26
Pat McKibbin, Lay Minister
“Show Tunes”- Barbara Bate, Fred Carter
Organist: Jeanne Bellinger
Oysterville Moment: Tucker Wachsmuth
