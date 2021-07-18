Oysterville Vespers set to resume

OYSTERVILLE — The 43rd summer Music Vesper Season will begin Sunday, Aug. 1, at the historic Oysterville Church, according to Tom Kepner, Oysterville Restoration Foundation (ORF) board president.

“We are pleased to open our doors once more to the public now that the new protocols have been put into place by Governor Inslee,” he said. “It will finally feel like summer-as-usual in the village!”

The 2021 vesper services will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., each Sunday afternoon in August and September. A different musician or musical group will be featured each week and each Sunday’s service will be conducted by a local minister. Services are ecumenical and all are welcome to attend.

A beloved feature of each service is the congregational singing of a well-known hymn which is accompanied by the old-fashioned pump organ. The organ was donated to the church in the 1930s by the women of Oysterville who, according to local lore, saved their egg and cream money even in the midst of the Depression so that there could be music in the village.

The “Oysterville Moment” is another popular part of each service during which a member of the community tells a bit of history about the church or about the Pioneer days when Oysterville was a rip-roaring boomtown.

Visitors and community members are invited to “come as you are.”

Aug. 1

Dr. Barbara Bate,

Interdenominational Pastor

The Oyster Crackers

Organist: Jeanne Bellinger

Oysterville Moment: Sydney Stevens

Aug. 8

Pat McKibbin, Lay Minister

Double J and The Boys

Organist: Jeanne Bellinger

Oysterville Moment: Cyndy Hayward

Aug. 15

Pastor Greg Ikehara-Martin

Ocean Beach Presbyterian Church, Seaview

Bays Family, Irish Musicians

Organist: Suzanne Knutzen

Oysterville Moment: Tucker Wachsmuth

Aug. 22

Pastor Louise Buckles

Ocean Park Lutheran Church

“Toasted” – Fred Carter & Bryan Foster

Organist: Suzanne Knutzen

Oysterville Moment: Sydney Stevens

Aug. 29

Deacon Dick Wallace

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Seaview

Kathleen Staub, Celtic Harper

Organist: Jeanne Bellinger

Oysterville Moment: Paul Staub

Sept. 5

The Reverend D.J. Maddux

Supply Clergy, St. Andrew’s Church, Aberdeen

George Coleman, Guitar

Organist: Suzanne Knutzen

Oysterville Moment: Tucker Wachsmuth

Sept. 12

The Reverend Richard Loop

St. Peter Episcopal Church, Seaview

Fred Carter, Singer-Songwriter

Organist: Suzanne Knutzen

Oysterville Moment: David Williams

Sept. 19

Deacon Jerry Sadler

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Seaview

Rose City Mixed Quartet

Organist: Suzanne Knutzen

Oysterville Moment: Sydney Stevens

Sept. 26

Pat McKibbin, Lay Minister

“Show Tunes”- Barbara Bate, Fred Carter

Organist: Jeanne Bellinger

Oysterville Moment: Tucker Wachsmuth

