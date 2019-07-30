OYSTERVILLE — The Oysterville Science Academy wants to pay tribute to its seniors — senior citizens, that is.
These are senior citizens who have retired from careers in the field of science, who live in the neighborhood, and who have for the past four summers, shared their stories and their expertise with the students of the academy. They include: 1. An oceanographer who established water-testing laboratories. 2. A geological engineer Ph.D. volcanologist. 3. A professor of immunology. 4. A founder of a computer software company. 5. A fish and wildlife biologist. 6. A doctored art educator. 7. A WSU collaborative researcher.
According to OSA founder Diane Buttrell, five of the seven will be sharing their stories and expertise with the students of this year’s Oysterville Science Academy, which takes place Aug. 12 through Aug. 29.
There is room for five more students to take part in this exciting learning opportunity.
Call Buttrell at 360-214-1267 to sign your child up today.
