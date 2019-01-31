Health Educator
Thank you to all those community members that contributed anything to the food banks this holiday season. Your contributions served wholesome holiday meals to those in need in your local area.
The food banks are continually taking donations at their individual locations. When donating, please consider items that you would have in your pantry. Please do not donate items, such as gourmet foods and sauces.
They take up considerably valuable shelf space and typically do not rotate out quickly. Think about boxed meals, shelf stable foods and canned goods, especially canned fruits. Also, please try to think of donating healthier food items. Sometimes food banks receive a large amount of sugary and heavily processed food products.
Chinook Food Bank:
The hours at the Chinook Food Bank are the first and third Thursdays of each month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Exceptions May and August will be the second and through Thursdays.) Chinook Food Bank would also like to remind donors to check the expiration dates, please no outdated goods. A good reminder if you won’t eat it, the clients won’t eat it either. Chinook appreciates every donation and can always use more. Right now the food banks needs toilet paper, Kleenex, spaghetti sauces, peanut butter and canned fruit.
St. Vincent De Paul (Ilwaco):
The St. Vincent De Paul food bank is open the second and fourth Friday of every month (exceptions November and December second and third Friday) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their location is 116 1st Ave S, Ilwaco. They are always looking for food donations.
Ocean Park Food Bank:
The Ocean Park food bank is open every Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. They are located at 1601 Bay Avenue, Ocean Park, WA. They are always looking for food donations. Contact them at 360-665-6567.
