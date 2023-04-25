Master Gardeners Kelly Rupp, Sharon Kulish-Bayles and Terri Small were recently honored for their leadership roles in the WSU Extension Master Gardener program. The awards were presented at the WSU Puyallup Research and Extension Center during the first of four celebrations happening across the state as the WSU Master Gardener Program celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Kelly Rupp of Ocean Park graduated as a certified Master Gardener with the extremely effective class of 2012. His first big project was joining other interns and converting the former Lewis and Clark Bicentennial Garden in Ilwaco into a demonstration garden that highlights native plant landscaping. Look for Kelly at the Home and Garden Show in Elma on May 20 and 21, where he will be presenting a Feathers to Flowers talk on attracting birds to your garden and proudly selling the unique planter boxes he makes for the Master Gardener booth. As vice president of the local organization, he runs the monthly meetings and arranges a delightful speaker program.
Sharon Kulish-Bayles of South Bend was honored as the past Volunteer Program Coordinator of the local program. Many of our current volunteers remember her full day vegetable gardening class during their training. This class is one of the models being used for the upcoming hybrid/satellite location training for new master gardeners in 2024. Sharon also participates in the Southwest Washington Cluster group, which is a leadership group that meets to collaborate with other counties in our region and share best practices. Look for Sharon in the South Bend Community Garden where she works in the demonstration beds she helped establish and is involved in work parties and events that highlight gardening techniques any gardener could add to their home garden.
Terri Small of Ocosta joined the Master Garden program before she retired. She is the mainstay behind the program’s two largest fundraising events, The Home and Garden Show and the Annual Garden Tour, both to be held in Elma this year. Terri and her committee have the challenge of finding amazing local gardens and convincing homeowners to share them for one day with the public. The funds from these events support the local Master Garden Foundation, which in turn supports the local Master Garden program. Terri has been serving on the Foundation Board for the last ten years with her soft spoken but get it done ways.
Master Gardeners are Washington State University Extension-trained volunteers who share information on horticulture and environmental stewardship with their communities through clinics, demonstration gardens, and local partnerships. Look for Sharon, Kelly and Terri at upcoming local events and congratulate them on making our communities better.
