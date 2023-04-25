Master Gardeners Kelly Rupp, Sharon Kulish-Bayles and Terri Small were recently honored for their leadership roles in the WSU Extension Master Gardener program. The awards were presented at the WSU Puyallup Research and Extension Center during the first of four celebrations happening across the state as the WSU Master Gardener Program celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Kelly Rupp of Ocean Park graduated as a certified Master Gardener with the extremely effective class of 2012. His first big project was joining other interns and converting the former Lewis and Clark Bicentennial Garden in Ilwaco into a demonstration garden that highlights native plant landscaping. Look for Kelly at the Home and Garden Show in Elma on May 20 and 21, where he will be presenting a Feathers to Flowers talk on attracting birds to your garden and proudly selling the unique planter boxes he makes for the Master Gardener booth. As vice president of the local organization, he runs the monthly meetings and arranges a delightful speaker program.

