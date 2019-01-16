ABERDEEN — Grays Harbor College announced students from Pacific County who qualified for the 2018 Fall Quarter President’s List. Students must have a 3.5 grade-point average or better to be eligible for the list. They are:
Chelsie Austin, Kamryn Adkins, Maria Arellano Chavez, Bryanne Baker, Berkley Barnum, Enrique Benavidez, Kenzy Boothe, Brittney Buchanan, Anganette Carney, Alexandra Conner, Kaden Coty, Christopher Crain, Johanna Crow, Donna Dipace, Katelyn Doyle, Patrick Edwards, Columbus Enslow, Lluvia Figueroa, Chantel Ford, Reese Garcia, Sarah Grajales, Hailey Hall, Myranda Heckard, Amber Hines, Bailey Houk, Lindsay Hunt, Melissa Hurley, Darian Jacot, Sarah Johnson, Megan Johnson, Jack Jordan, Mary Karlsvik, Sidney Koski, Thomas Lagergren, Stan Lapinoja, Robyn Lavin, Guadalupe Leon, Anatereza Leon Luna, Kailee Maneman, Andrew Minton, Britney Patrick, Daniel Penner, Erin Pickar, Alma Rojas, Christa Roller, Amber Rondina, Brenda Santiago, Angel Sierra Figueroa, Hailey Smith, Quintin Swanson, Tina Sypaphay, Lisa Trudell, Chad Wheeler, Makenna Williams, and Hannah Wirkkala.
