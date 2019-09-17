ABERDEEN — Grays Harbor College announced students from Pacific County who qualified for the 2019 Summer Quarter President’s List. Students must have a 3.5 grade-point average or better to be eligible for the list.
They are: Lisa Trudell, Ryan Hendricks and Heather Taylor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.