SEAVIEW — The next executive director of the Pacific County Tourism Bureau (PCTB) will be Katja Spitz, the organization announced Oct. 7.
Spitz will succeed Andi Day, the bureau’s longtime director who departed earlier this year.
SEAVIEW — The next executive director of the Pacific County Tourism Bureau (PCTB) will be Katja Spitz, the organization announced Oct. 7.
Spitz will succeed Andi Day, the bureau’s longtime director who departed earlier this year.
Spitz was selected after an extensive search, as well as virtual and in-person interviews. The search committee unanimously voted to offer her the position.
Katja (pronounced kah-tee-yah) accepted and signed the contract with PCTB Board Chair Nancy Gorshe. Her onsite start date is Nov. 21, with a quick return trip for orientation purposes in late October.
According to a statement from the bureau, “her prior experience and skill set matched up perfectly with the key things the committee identified to take the PCTB to the next level and ensure the ongoing success in building a sustainable destination — tourism expertise including convention and visitor bureau experience, proven leadership and management skills, fiscal acumen, a strong work ethic, and the ability to listen carefully and collaborate. She also excels at building and maintaining relationships within her community, with board members and partners, with stakeholders, and with the greater tourism industry.”
Spitz has extensive destination sales experience from nearly a decade with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, as well as entrepreneurial experience as the founder of Artemis Adventure Tours. She is relocating from Las Vegas for this position.
A native of Sweden, she is an outdoor enthusiast and an avid kayaker, dog lover, and licensed search and rescue volunteer.
“We know Katja will be a great asset to the tourism industry in Pacific County, our destination, and to our communities,” PCTB said. “We hope you will join us in extending to her a very warm welcome.”
PCTB has been the destination marketing, development and management organization serving the tourism industry in Pacific County for 37 years.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.