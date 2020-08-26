LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The Pack2School program is setting up shop for two days in Ocean Park on Thursday, Aug. 27, and Friday, Aug. 28 for students and families in need of school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year.
Thursday’s session will last from 1:30 to 7 p.m. at Peninsula Baptist Church (23802 Pacific Highway in Ocean Park), which runs the Pack2School program. Friday’s session will last from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free haircuts will also be offered during the event.
Supplies will be available for students learning in-person, distance learning or learning at home. Due to covid-19 precautions, there will be no food or games at this year’s event.
Peninsula Baptist Church started the program in 2012, and has distributed school supplies to nearly 500 students in recent years. Pack2School partners with local organizations, businesses and individuals — including Ocean Beach School District, Bank of the Pacific and Jack’s Country Store — who make donations to the program.
