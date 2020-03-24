CHINOOK — Efforts by the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists to make the hills alive with the “Sound of Music” have been frustrated by the Coronavirus rules on public gatherings.
The in-person auditions Mar 28, 29 and 30 at the Fort Columbia Theater in Chinook have been cancelled.
But show director Angela Grote is still eager to put together a cast for the troupe’s planned summer musical.
“We have voted to suspend the in-person auditions this coming weekend. We are going to accept video auditions, and if things change in the next couple of weeks we reschedule the in-person auditions,” she said.
People should email info@papatheater.org or call 360-836-4448 for instructions on how to go about sending in an audition video.
