ILWACO — On Tuesday, Jan. 8, Peninsula Association of Performing Arts (PAPA) members Glenn and Penny Ripley presented a $788 check to Ron Robbins, representing American Legion Post 48. This was the proceeds from fundraiser event PAPA hosted on Oct. 27 at Fort Columbia Theater. The Dukes of Swing Band wowed audiences with music of the swing and Big Band Era. Appetizers and non-alcoholic refreshments were provided by local restaurants and donors.