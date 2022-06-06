Sue Svendsen, a board member of the Peninsula Arts Association, presents a check for $1,000 to Jack D’Agostino, who is graduating from Naselle High School and has been accepted into the visual art and design program at Seattle Pacific University. The PAA supports local young artists with materials and support for school art teachers plus an annual scholarship.
The Peninsula Arts Association has awarded its annual $1,000 scholarship to Jack D’Agostino, a graduating senior at Naselle High School.
The check was presented at a recent celebratory gathering at the Peninsula Arts Center in Long Beach.
D’Agostino is the son of Wendy and John D’Agostino. He has been accepted into the visual art and design program at Seattle Pacific University.
His interest is in theater, music and graphic arts. He plays the guitar and has a special interest in costume design. At Naselle, he has played football and been involved in robotics and Knowledge Bowl.
“We wish Jack the very best in his future endeavor,” said Luana Swenson, director of the PAA scholarship program.
The Peninsula Arts Association includes members in several arts disciplines. Its mission statement is “to encourage, stimulate, support and promote creative expression by individuals, groups and our community.”
A key source of fundraising for the scholarship had been the PAA’s poster sales generated each year at the Garlic Festival.
Swenson said covid restrictions had seriously curtailed fundraising and the group is eager to get back to normal.
The PAA has hosted artists’ studio tours and maintains a classroom art enrichment program which encourages and provides materials for art teachers on the Long Beach Peninsula and in Naselle schools.
