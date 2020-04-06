ILWACO and RAYMOND — The American Red Cross is conducting a blood drive at two locations in
One on April 8 at Elks Lodge No. 1292, 326 Third St., Raymond. And a second on April 9 at the Ilwaco High School gym, 404 School Road, Ilwaco.
People can sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
“Because of social distancing we have had to move [the blood drive] to the Ilwaco High School gym. It is amazing that the school is willing to help us by opening their doors. I have done my best to move all appointments over to the gym. However in some cases I did not have enough time slots available,” David Hunt, Red Cross SW Washington account manager, said.
“If you cannot or do not want to donate, please cancel your appointment,” Hunt said. “There are a number of people not showing up to donate that are taking up time slots for people that do want to donate.” Hunt can be reached at 360-780-0106.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.