OCEAN PARK — The Peninsula Lion’s new officers were installed at the clubs’s June meeting. District Governor Elect Marilyn Patterson, from the Longview Pioneer Lions, officiated the installation ceremony.
The new officers of the club are as follows; President Mark Mansell, Vice President Valerie Harrison, Secretary Debbie Mansell, Treasurer Marla Johnson, Tail Twister George Stinauer and Chaplin Donna Reynolds.
Patterson also inducted four new members that evening into the recently formed Peninsula Lions Bicycle Club: Michael Goldberg, Doug Pellerin, Angela Benton and Jim Benton.
Lions Club International is the largest humanitarian service organization in the world with 1.4 million members in over 200 countries, according to a press release. The organization supports five global causes; diabetes, vision, hunger, environment and childhood cancer.
Peninsula Lions participate in several local events to raise funds to support these global causes — the Kite Festival, Surf Perch Derby and the Rod Run to name a few. Locally the Lions are involved with the food banks and support the youth in the community.
Local Lions meet on the second Tuesday of the month at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center, 21603 O Lane, Ocean Park. If you would like additional information about the Peninsula Lions Club, please contact President Mark Mansell at 360-991-2768.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.