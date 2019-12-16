ELLENSBURG — Betty Paxton, whose claim to fame was being Safeway’s oldest employee in the world, has died. She was 105.
“She was an amazing, inspiring person to all who met her,” said Mark Scarborough, the Long Beach postmaster, in a Facebook post. “I count it as a great privilege and honor to have been her friend.”
Paxton was a longtime resident of the Long Beach Peninsula. Her exploits, which included foreign travel to exotic locations, were regularly written up by the Chinook Observer and the Astorian.
When asked the inevitable question about her longevity, she mentioned that keeping a sense of humor was the key. Walking also kept her fit.
She began work as a courtesy clerk at the Astoria Safeway store in her 80s, retiring when she reached 100. The mayor of Astoria, Willis Van Dusen, would attend her birthday celebrations at the store, which was called “Betty Paxton Day.”
She was quoted once as having told her employers about a planned birthday, “You’re not going to make a lot of hoopla over this, are you?”
Reporters who showed up to photograph her at work on her birthday often noted that Paxton was actually right back at work bagging groceries or even collecting grocery carts before they returned to the newspaper.
Former colleague Charlene Wait of Astoria was among those mourning her loss, calling her “a wonderful woman.”
“She will be missed for sure by all of us that had the privilege to work beside her at Safeway and all whose path she crossed,” she posted in an online tribute.
Paxton had a hip replacement shortly before her 95th birthday, a time when she slowed from working four days a week to two. She had a knee replacement late in life.
She retired to Ellensburg to live with her daughter, Jan Paxton. The most recent Observer update on her life in October 2018 noted that she had acquired an iPad and was using it to read library books.
