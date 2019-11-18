OYSTERVILLE — Of the hundreds of Peninsula residents who remember Alan “Pete” Hanner (1916-2015) and his “songs for every occasion,” none heard him sing for more years and in more situations than his daughter, Ann Gaddy.
At the final Oysterville Talk of the fall 2019 series on Thursday, Nov. 21, she will talk about “The Songs My Father Taught Me” and of her own many memories of Pete and his music.
“It was through music that Dad courted and won my mom back in the 1930s,” Gaddy said. “She gave up her own musical career to focus on his and on the family, although they still sang together for years. It wasn’t until after World War II that he left the stage and gave up his radio show to work in a job more suited to family life. But he never stopped singing.”
Gaddy will accompany her talk with photographs depicting highlights from her father’s career. A question-and-answer period will follow during which she hopes the audience will share a few of their own memories of her father.
