Reward $100. Please help me find my China girl! Someone picked her up downtown Long Beach on Thursday, Feb. 13. They said they were going to take her to the humane society, but they never made it! China had surgery on both back legs as a puppy and limps when she over does it! She needs her Cosequin and CBDS and she has never slept outside! She is 80 lb. white/tan beautiful gold eyes and will greet people with a wag and a smile! She will lay down and make herself a home. I feel like I let her down because it’s my job to keep her safe! Please keep an eye out for her! My name is Sam at 360-831-5350; her name is China.

