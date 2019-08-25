OYSTERVILLE — The Rose City Mixed Quartet will bring their heavenly harmonies to the Oysterville Church on Sept. 1, the final Sunday of the 2019 Oysterville Music Vespers season. The internationally known foursome, Cameron Herbert (soprano), Helen Dietz (alto), Dale Webber (tenor) and Mark Petersen (bass) are all members of the Portland Symphonic Choir. They formed their a cappella quartet in the early '90s and have toured throughout the United States and Europe.
Other participants in the service will include Pastor Vern Frank of the Pacific Bible Church, organist Sandra Nielson, and story-teller Tucker Wachsmuth giving the Oysterville Moment. The Music Vespers services are sponsored by the Oysterville Restoration Foundation and help to fulfill the promise made when the church was given to them by the Espy family in 1981 – to continue using the historic building for ecumenical religious purposes. Next year's Vesper services will begin on Father's Day, June 21, 2020.
