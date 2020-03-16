The Peninsula Quilt Guild has cancelled its annual show, planned for this weekend, but will go ahead with the drawing for the annual raffle quilt.
It will take place 3:30 p.m. Sunday March 22 at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center in Ocean Park.
Guild president Magen Michaud said that several guild members will be at the center from 1 p.m. to sell tickets at $1 each. “We will be practicing safe ‘social distancing’ practices,” she said, suggesting those who do attend bring address labels or their own pen to fill out the ticket.
The winner does not need to be present to win. Money raised goes to support local charities that help those in need.
