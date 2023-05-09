RAYMOND — This year’s sewing challenge for the Pacific County Fair will be “A Memory” with entries reflecting a memory of the sewist’s choosing, using hand- or machine-stitching. Only one entry per person will be allowed, and the item may be smaller than, but no larger than, 36 inches by 36 inches. The item must have been made by the entrant sometime since the last county fair in August 2022.
Sewing challenge winners are selected by popular vote of those visiting the Sewing and Needlework building at the fair. The top three winners are awarded prizes from the Willapa Harbor Quilters, ranging from $50 for first to $20 for third place.
“A Memory” might be commemorated in a wall hanging, an apron, a shirt or any item that reflects a special moment or time in the entrant’s life. Entries will be accepted the Sunday before the fair opens, and winners will be announced on the final day of the fair.
In recent years, many of the winners have been members of Willapa Harbor Quilters. The group would like to see others enter and win.
In other news, the guild voted not to host a quilt show in 2023. The event calls for a lot of physical labor which members are not able to provide. The show has been held in conjunction with Raymond Days for 25 or more years. If help is available in 2024, the group hopes to continue the “Quilts on The Willapa” tradition. For more information about the challenge or Willapa Harbor Quilters, call Beth Gill, past president, at 360-660-0036.
