RAYMOND — This year’s sewing challenge for the Pacific County Fair will be “A Memory” with entries reflecting a memory of the sewist’s choosing, using hand- or machine-stitching. Only one entry per person will be allowed, and the item may be smaller than, but no larger than, 36 inches by 36 inches. The item must have been made by the entrant sometime since the last county fair in August 2022.

Sewing challenge winners are selected by popular vote of those visiting the Sewing and Needlework building at the fair. The top three winners are awarded prizes from the Willapa Harbor Quilters, ranging from $50 for first to $20 for third place.

