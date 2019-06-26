LONG BEACH — Reachout Ministries recently donated $5,000 to the Dunes Bible Camp. The funds will be used for scholarships for kids to go to camp on the Peninsula. Camp director Brian Bickle requested the funds through a Reachout Ministries grant in April. The board of Reachout Ministries has supported the camp for decades and feels that investing in the youth here is very important.
Peninsula Church of the Nazarene also received a grant for $2,000 to send youth on a mission trip to Argentina, as well as to the Dunes Camp. These funds will help 10 young people and are another investment in local youth.
The goal of Reachout Ministries is to make the Peninsula a great place to raise kids and to involve the community. To get involved, call board member Steve Swartz at 360-244 5372.
