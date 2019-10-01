LONG BEACH — Parents of children under age 5 as of Sept. 1 are encouraged to attend a free seminar sponsored by the Ocean Beach School District to learn about your child’s development.
This event will provide information about how your child learns as well as materials and activities to use at home. On Wednesday, Oct. 9, parents of children ages 1 to 3 years old should attend; Oct. 16, parents of children 3- to 5-years old should attend and on Oct. 23, parents of babies up to 1-year-old should bring them to class.
These sessions run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with childcare sign-in at 5:45 p.m. Childcare will be available in the Early Childhood Center.
These sessions will be offered at the OBSD building and Long Beach Elementary school library. Bring notebook from the 2018-19 classes. New attendees will receive a notebook in class.
Call 360-642-8586 to reserve your free spot, signup online at ReadyforKindergarten.org and enter zipcode 98631, or email ramona.ulbricht@oceanbeachschools.org.
