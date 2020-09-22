PACIFIC COUNTY — Restrictions on recreational campfires will be lifted for private fire pits, campgrounds, such as those typically found in commercial, county and state parks effective 12:01 a.m. Sept. 24. Restrictions on debris burning will remain in effect until further notice.
Contact Pacific County Community Development in Long Beach at 360-642-9382; or South Bend at 360-875-9356 for more information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.