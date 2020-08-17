OCEAN PARK — An Ocean Park family is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of their missing 53-pound tortoise.
Brenda Finn and her family adopted Lucy, a rescue tortoise, two years ago. However, the 23-year-old male escaped from the family's house Saturday night, Aug. 15.
The Pacific County Sheriff's Department reportedly spotted the tortoise over the weekend along Sandridge Road near 227th Place. The deputies took some pictures, but left the tortoise alone.
Brenda Finn is very concerned about Lucy's whereabouts and says the pet means a lot to her and her family. If you have information, call 360-904-5380.
