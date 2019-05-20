The Honorary Oysterville Militia (THOM) was formed in 2004 with the express purpose of buying this full-sized replica of an 1841 Mountain Howitzer for Oysterville's Sesquicentennial Celebration. The cannon replaces one that was used in the late 1800s by the historic Oysterville Militia. Its purpose was to mark patriotic celebrations, begin sporting events (namely the Oysterville Yacht Club's annual regattas) and, generally, to whoop it up in grand style.