OYSTERVILLE — The 20th annual Oysterville Ritual of Remembrance begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Oysterville Cemetery. The public is invited to join the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and Oysterville residents for the Flag Raising Ceremony in honor of those who have died serving in the American armed forces.
Immediately following the tribute, at 9 a.m. a Ceremony of Remembrance at the Oysterville Church will feature the Bayside Singers. Traditional highlights of the of the program are Dobby Wiegardt's reading of the Gettysburg Address, a recitation of "In Flanders Fields" by Nyel Stevens, and the congregational singing of each military anthem, during which those who have served stand as their service is honored.
At 9:45 a.m., The Honorary Oysterville Militia will fire the Oysterville Cannon, following which friends and family are invited to the Oysterville Schoolhouse for the annual Remembrance Brunch sponsored by Hal and Diane Buttrell and by the Oysterville Community Club. "Offers of breakfast breads are gladly accepted," according to Diane. She may be contacted at edianebuttrell@gmail.com or 360-214-1267.
Because of the "moveable nature of the events, times are approximate and could vary by as much as 30 minutes.
See page A6 for additional Memorial Day events.
