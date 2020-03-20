LONG BEACH – The Lost Roo offered takeout service during the first week of the state-wide restaurant closure, but has reversed course. The restaurant announced on Facebook at about 3:00 p.m. that after the day's takeout service ended at 6:00, it would close to "ensure the safety of our staff and our community," adding "we will see you with the doors wide open after this ends."

Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.

