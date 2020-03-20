LONG BEACH – The Lost Roo offered takeout service during the first week of the state-wide restaurant closure, but has reversed course. The restaurant announced on Facebook at about 3:00 p.m. that after the day's takeout service ended at 6:00, it would close to "ensure the safety of our staff and our community," adding "we will see you with the doors wide open after this ends."
Roo closes take-out services
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- WDFW: Counties, governor consulted before allowing clamming to proceed
- County suspends clam digs to limit virus spread; WDFW orders coast-wide cancellation
- Two Covid-19 patients die in Vancouver hospital
- WDFW provides official news of clam closure
- WDFW: Clam season not being canceled
- Pacific County PUD offers coronavirus relief
- Governor announces slate of steps to help during the crisis
- Pacific County activates Emergency Operations Center Level 1
- March 19 Washington state coronavirus update: Deaths up 12%
- Jessie's largest creditors battle as receivership stalls
Images
Videos
Commented
- Obituary: Mitchell Flane Reed (1)
- Obituary: Judy Torppa (1)
- Brandon Patton With Real Estate Market Leaders is Changing the Real Estate Business (1)
- Shobitam, One of the Fastest Growing Indian Ethnic Wear Brand in the US, Releases Shobitam Signature Collections, to Celebrate International Women's Day and 1 Year Anniversary (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.