ROSBURG — After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID virus, the ladies of the Rosburg Community Club will host their annual chicken dinner on Sunday, May 16.
The dinner will take place at the Rosburg Hall from noon until 2 pm. The menu includes baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, a large salad bar, a vegetable, rolls, coffee and punch as well as various desserts. The cost for the dinner is $10 for adults and $6 for children aged 10 and under. This is a well-anticipated event and the RCC ladies never disappoint with their long-practiced culinary skills.
