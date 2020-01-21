Johnson Park located in Rosburg, is excited to welcome their newest board member Dana Hamp. They are also taking applications for one more position on the board. Applications are available at the Wahkiakum County Courthouse and at Johnson Park.
There will be a special Commissioners meeting on January 29, at 6 p.m., to discuss Johnson Park and proposed changes. The public is welcome to attend.
Johnson Park is a great place to have fun, enjoy the gym, exercise room, and more. They have space for rent for all your upcoming events, including a conference room, an activity room, a full kitchen and cafeteria.
Dress-A-Girl International meets the first Monday of each month at 10 a.m. Last year a group of 24 women from Grays River, Rosburg and Cathlamet made more than 300 dresses to send to girls in Africa and Nigeria. This is an ongoing program and fabric is always welcome. If you would like to donate fabric for this program, please do. They are accepting cotton fabric, (no silks) and are accepting donations of ribbon, lace, buttons. If you wish to donate fabric can be dropped off at Johnson Park, a table is outside the sew room.
If you have questions, call Denise Blanchard at 360-465-2310 or via email at grvcboard@yahoo.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.