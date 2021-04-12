ROSBURG — While the covid-19 pandemic is ongoing, some avenues for much needed socialization are cautiously moving toward a pre-pandemic state of normalcy.
A number of years ago, the Wednesday Senior Club (WSC) was created after Grays River resident Pat Potter started a Wednesday senior lunch program with weekly lunches served at the Rosburg Hall on most weeks and at the Valley Bible Church on the third Wednesday of each month. Following her death, the WSC carried on the torch and presently consists of Frieda Footh, Diane Hollenbach, Sonja Kruse and Louise Beck. Weekly Wednesday senior luncheons prepared by a volunteer cook continued until Governor Inslee declared a statewide closure due to the spread of the virus. With the closure order, the Wednesday luncheons stopped in March of 2020.
With restrictions slowly easing, on March 31, Footh, Hollenbach and Kruse, assisted by Dee Nikkila, purchased, prepared and held the first Wednesday senior lunch in almost a year to the day. The lunch consisted of both barbeque as well as plain roast beef, potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans and buns along with coffee, tea and milk, all topped off with a decorated “Welcome Back” cake. There was no charge for the lunch, although donations were accepted.
With 30 seniors in attendance, it was clear there was a longing for the opportunity to break bread and visit with friends and neighbors.
Kruse noted it was heartwarming to see the turnout at the lunch saying, “Oh my goodness. Everyone was having such a wonderful time just being out of their house and being able to visit with one another.”
In an effort to protect the health of all involved, patrons were requested to wear masks when entering the hall. Tables and chairs were arranged to provide spatial distancing while still allowing for socialization.
Locals know the ladies who have taken on the responsibility to purchase, prepare and serve the Wednesday senior lunch are the same who are involved in many local community service programs. With limited time available to them, they don’t currently intend to provide a lunch every Wednesday of the month. According to Kruse, they are looking to hold two Wednesday lunches a month. One will consist of foodstuffs purchased and prepared by the ladies and the other will consist of the main entrée provided by them and the rest of the meal items provided by the patrons on a potluck basis. This potluck approach mimic’s the way the pre-pandemic lunch was held on the third Wednesday of each month at the Valley Bible Church.
The next Wednesday Senior Lunch will take place at the Rosburg Hall on April 21. The main entrée will feature chicken with the remaining items being provided potluck. The meal will be served at noon. The previously mentioned health protection measures will continue to be in place. There will be no charge for the lunch, however, donations will be gladly accepted. All money donated goes to the WSC who use it for the purchase of the food and the rental charge for the Hall. When donations allowed, the WSC has also provided funding to the Rosburg Community Club to assist in the purchase of needed items.
In another sign of a gradual return to normalcy, American Legion Post 0111 reinstituted its regular monthly meetings on March 8 followed by a meeting on April 12. With the date to be announced, the Post is planning to reinstitute its May Pancake and Egg Breakfast that will be held in the Rosburg Hall.
