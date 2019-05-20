OLYMPIA — Russ Lewis, locally famous for his dedication to keeping beaches clean, was honored May 16 as a volunteer of the year by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife “for amazing commitment to the work of the agency and conservation.”
WDFW Citizen Awards honor commitments to conservation, education and volunteerism.
The agency’s announcement says, “Russ Lewis year-after-year has volunteered his time, sometimes up to 50 hours per week, to clean a seven-mile stretch of ocean on the Long Beach Peninsula in areas that are important to razor clams, raptors, snowy plovers, deer, elk and bear.
“Russ collects up to 7–8 tons of trash using his personal vehicle, and regularly communicates what he finds to a group of more than 50 interested members of the marine science community on the west coast, Hawaii and Japan.”
