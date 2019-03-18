ILWACO — Salty Talks presents an evening of conversation with Rob Rich on Thursday, March 21 at Ilwaco’s Salt Hotel & Pub. Rich will discuss the history of commercial navigation on the Columbia River.
The Columbia River is over 1,200 miles long with a vast history of commercial navigation. Rob Rich has 40 years of experience working commercial vessels on the Columbia River giving him a unique perspective and understanding on the history of commercial navigation in this unique area.
Rich is the vice president of Marine Services with Shaver Transportation. He is also the past president of the Columbia River Towboat Association, president of Pacific Northwest Waterways Association, vice chair of Columbia River Steamship Operators Association, and is on the Oregon Maritime Museum Board of Directors.
Salty Talk presentations are located upstairs in the Salt Hotel and Pub, located 147 Howerton Ave. on the Ilwaco waterfront. The event is free to the public and starts at 6:30 p.m. Come early or stay late for those wanting to grab dinner or beverage. Seating is limited. No reservations.
Salty Talks are in partnership with the SALT Pub & Hotel, Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, and Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, with support from Friends of Columbia River Gateway.
For more information, call 360-642-3446.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.