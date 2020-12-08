OCEAN PARK — The Beach Barons Car Club has arranged to have Santa come by their trio of trees in Ocean Park for three nights this week.
Santa will be spreading good cheer to those driving by Ridge Avenue, east of the school on Dec. 10, Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come see Santa and get a candy cane too.
