ILWACO — In another sign that the 2021-22 school year is expected to return more closely to a pre-pandemic normal, the Ilwaco High School music department is continuing preparations for their quadrennial trip to Orlando, Florida and Disney World next spring.
The Ocean Beach School District Board of Directors signed off on the trip, tentatively set for March 30 to April 5 in 2022, at the board’s regular meeting last month. IHS administrators have also approved the trip.
In Florida, the students will take part in the international Festival Disney competition, as well as record a soundtrack for a Universal Pictures movie. Festival Disney is an annual event that hosts choirs and bands from schools around the world. Along with competing against other groups, the students also have the chance to be judged by and learn from renowned collegiate music educators.
The cost of the trip is estimated to be around $2,000 per student, according to IHS music director Rachel Lake, but will depend on the total number of students going on the trip. To help offset the costs, the department is planning to host more than 30 fundraising events between now and next spring. Some of the currently scheduled fundraisers include:
• Selling water at the Oysterville Fair from July 2-4;
• Holding afternoon car washes at the Bank of the Pacific in Long Beach, with the first two scheduled for July 10 and 24;
• Holding a rummage sale at Ilwaco High School on Sept. 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.;
• Selling Little Caesars frozen pizza kits from Sept. 27 through Oct. 10;
• Hosting a Halloween carnival on Oct. 30.
Students have the opportunity to sign up for the fundraisers, with the total profit of individual events being divided out into an hourly wage. Accounts will be set up for each of the students for the money they raise at fundraisers, which will go toward payments for the trip.
The cost includes airfare, transportation to and from the airport, Universal Studios workshops, the Festival Disney competition, Disney World and Universal Studios Park Passes, hotel lodging, t-shirts, a sweatshirt and some meals.
