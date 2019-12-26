PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy, Klipsan
360-665-3999
HOLIDAY CLOSURE
The Senior Activity Center will be closed on Wednesday, New Year’s Day! Happy New Year!
BREAKFAST
On Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., come to the center for the “Kitchen Sink” breakfast. It’s a wonderful meal for just $8 per person.
BOOK CLUB
Starting at 2 p.m. on Jan. 13, come to be Peninsula Senior Activity Center book club meeting hosted by Carol Wilson. The book covered will be ""The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek."
ACTIVITIES
Chess Club — Mondays at 1 p.m.
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Bunco — Second Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Pinochle — Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Crafters — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Blood pressure checks — Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon
Quilts from the heart — First and third Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Senior Center Boutique — Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gifts, hand-works, collectibles and more.
Yarn Crafts — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Do you knit or crochet? Come join us on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Bring your projects and join our crafters for coffee and snacks.
•••
JOHNSON PARK
30 Rosburg School Road
360-465-2310 or 360-355-0472
Johnson Park Center and is open to all age groups.
MOVIE NIGHT
Johnson Park is happy to announce Movie Night is back each Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. Pop, popcorn, chips, and candy will be available for purchase. Children’s night movies popcorn is free. Also feel free to bring a snack and enjoy the movie. We look forward to seeing you there. Movie titles will be posted at the center or call Shonda 360-465-2722.
ONGOING ACTIVITIES:
• Library hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Monthly board meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.
• The center is available for weddings, reunions, etc. Make reservations by contacting Toni Fest, coordinator at grvcboard@yahoo.com.
• Johnson Park grounds are open (picnics, frisbee, walking, kite-flying; a baseball diamond ) dawn till dusk. Grays River Valley Center is the multi-purpose community center. Including: Gymnasium - Basketball hoops, Stage, and bleachers!
Sewing Center- With plenty of machines just waiting to help you finish your project.
Exercise Room- Lots of exercise equipment and free weights.
Commercial Kitchen- With lots of cooking equipment! (Rent only)
Cafeteria- Spacious. With projector and screen.
The Johnson Activity Room- Choose from hundreds of VHS movies and kick it old school on our comfy couches.
Library and Computer Center- for all your resource needs.
Conference Room - For rent
Walking Trails- Lots of beautiful wild life.
Baseball Field- Foul Ball!
Picnic Area- For those times when it’s not raining.
Beautiful Grounds to play with your children and pets. (Pets must be leashed at all times. Please clean up after your pets.)
It is open to the public during library hours, and for special events. To book an event or just find out more information on on us please call (360)465-2310.
