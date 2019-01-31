PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER 21603 Pacific Hwy, Klipsan 360-665-3999 CAN YOU DESIGN?
We are looking for a volunteer who is a professional interior designer to help us with a space we want to convert from storage to a classroom. Contact the office at 360-665-3999.
SOUP POTLUCK FUN
On Wednesday, Feb. 6 the center will hold a Soup Potluck beginning at 5 p.m. The cost is just $2 per person. Bring your favorite pot of soup to share with everyone. We will have bread and butter and crackers to go with the soups. We will vote on our favorite soup and the winner will take home the entry money.
BREAKFAST
The center will serve their breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 9 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The breakfast special is Banana French Toast for $7, or you can have the standard biscuits and gravy with scrambled eggs or pancakes and sausage with scrambled eggs for $6.
VALENTINE CARD MAKING
The Valentine card making class is on February 11, at 6 p.m. Join others and create a Valentine treat box and card for a friend or love one. This $10 class will include all of the materials needed for the class, but if you have your own scissors, bone folder, adhesives, etc., bringing them will help. Sign up in the office.
VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER
On Thursday, Feb. 14 come to the Valentine’s Day dinner, starting at 5 p.m., which includes alfredo pasta with grilled shrimp, Caesar salad, vegetable and a special dessert by Nanci Main. The cost is $10 per person. If you wish, bring a bottle of your favorite wine to enjoy with your meal. Call the office for to reserve your space.
ACTIVITIES
Chess Club — Mondays at 1 p.m.
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Bunco — Second Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Pinochle — Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Chair Yoga — Wednesdays, 10 a.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Fitness Ball Drumming — 11 a.m. Thursday
Crafters — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Blood pressure checks — Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon
Quilts from the heart — First and third Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Senior Center Boutique — Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gifts, hand-works, collectibles and more.
Yarn Crafts — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Do you knit or crochet? Come join us on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Bring your projects and join our crafters for coffee and snacks.
••• SENIOR ACTIVITIES GRAYS RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY CENTER at JOHNSON PARK 30 Rosburg School Road 360-355-0472 SUPER SALE
The 6th annual Super Sale is coming March 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; reservations are now being accepted for spaces. There are more than 50 tables (6-ft by 10-ft) available for $10 each. Items for sale can include used/new items, vintage, crafts, antiques, etc. Call 360-465-2310 for information.
LIBRARY HOURS
The library heater has been replaced with an electric one. The hours are now Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are definitely looking forward to having heat in the halls soon, what a difference that will make.
MEMBERSHIP SCHOLARSHIPS
The Grays River Valley Center has a lot to offer the community, come and enjoy the facility with your family and friends. Sponsorships can be purchased at anytime, and go from March 1st to the end of February each year. If purchased in between those times they are prorated.
ON-GOING ACTIVITIES:
• Join in with the coffee drinkers who gather Monday through Friday from 7 to 9 a.m.
• Monthly board meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.
• Sewing Room hours are on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The center is available for weddings, reunions, etc. Make reservations by contacting Toni Fest, coordinator at grvcboard@yahoo.com.
• Grays River Valley Community Center is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. and everyone is invited to come and enjoy the library, the exercise room, the gym, or the activity room where there is a pool table, a computer for public use, as well as the computers in the library.
See the center’s Facebook page for upcoming events or call 360-465-2310.
