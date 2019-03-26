PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy, Klipsan
360-665-3999
FIRST FRIDAY LUNCH
On April 5, the center will serve lunch. The entrée is a chef salad, with pie for dessert, all for just $6. Open to everyone.
DYED EASTER EGGS
On April 9 at 2 p.m., John Vale will teach a technique of dying eggs with silk neckties. There is a $3 fee. This promises to be a fun class.
GARAGE SALE
The center will hold their first garage sale of the season on April 12 and April 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. You are sure to find outstanding bargains at this sale.
BREAKFAST
The center will serve their breakfast on Saturday, April 13 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The special is the salmon quiche for $8, or you can have the standard biscuits and gravy with scrambled eggs or pancakes and sausage with scrambled eggs for $6.
ACTIVITIES
Chess Club — Mondays at 1 p.m.
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Bunco — Second Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Pinochle — Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Chair Yoga — Wednesdays, 10 a.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Drumming for Seniors — 11 a.m. Thursdays and Sundays at 1 p.m.
Crafters — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Blood pressure checks — Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon
Quilts from the heart — First and third Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Senior Center Boutique — Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gifts, hand-works, collectibles and more.
Yarn Crafts — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Do you knit or crochet? Come join us on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Bring your projects and join our crafters for coffee and snacks.
•••
SENIOR ACTIVITIES
GRAYS RIVER VALLEY
COMMUNITY CENTER
at JOHNSON PARK
30 Rosburg School Road
360-355-0472
“DRESS A GIRL” PROGRAM
The Dress A Girl program is going very well, with many cute dresses have been turned in so far. We have fabric, if anyone is interested in making a dress or two, and would like to participate. Contact Diane Berry for more information on the fabric, and contact Pearl Blackburn at 360-465-2347 for more information on Dress-A-Girl program. Dress A Girl committees meets the first Monday of the month at the Grays River Valley sew room. The sew room is open on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MEMBERSHIPS & SCHOLARSHIPS
It is time to renew sponsorships. The Grays River Valley Center has a lot to offer the community, come and enjoy the facility with your family and friends. Sponsorships can be purchased at anytime, and go from March 1 to the end of February each year. For an application and price list call 360-465-2310 or email for one to be sent to you at grvcboard@yahoo.com. If purchased in between those times they are prorated.
ON-GOING ACTIVITIES:
• Join in with the coffee drinkers who gather Monday through Friday from 7 to 9 a.m.
LIBRARY HOURS
• Library hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Monthly board meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.
• Sewing Room hours are on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The center is available for weddings, reunions, etc. Make reservations by contacting Toni Fest, coordinator at grvcboard@yahoo.com.
• Grays River Valley Community Center is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. and everyone is invited to come and enjoy the library, the exercise room, the gym, or the activity room where there is a pool table, a computer for public use, as well as the computers in the library.
See the center’s Facebook page for upcoming events or call 360-465-2310.
