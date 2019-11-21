PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy, Klipsan
360-665-3999
PIE SALE
On Nov. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the center is hosting a pie sale. Many great bakers are providing a wonderful variety of pies to purchase. There will be everything from blueberry, apple, cran-apple, lemon meringue, key lime, pecan, pumpkin and a couple of gooseberry pies. These sell out fast so come early.
THANKSGIVING DAY POTLUCK
On Thursday, Nov. 28 there will be a potluck meal at the senior center. PSAC will provide the turkey. Bring your favorite Thanksgiving dish to share. Don’t sit home alone, and don’t bother with all the hassle of cooking. Come share Thanksgiving with your friends.
DECORATE FOR THE HOLIDAYS
On Dec. 1, come help decorate the PSAC for the holiday starting at 1 p.m. Join us to help put up the Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands. There will be pizza to snack on and you may find an eggnog to sip!
BAKED POTATO BAR
From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec 6, come enjoy the baked potato bar lunch at the center. The cost is just $6 per person.
BOOK CLUB
On Dec 9 beginning at 2 p.m. all are invited to the PSAC Book Club hosted by Carol Wilson.
ACTIVITIES
Chess Club — Mondays at 1 p.m.
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Bunco — Second Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Pinochle — Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Crafters — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Blood pressure checks — Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon
Quilts from the heart — First and third Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Senior Center Boutique — Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gifts, hand-works, collectibles and more.
Yarn Crafts — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Do you knit or crochet? Come join us on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Bring your projects and join our crafters for coffee and snacks.
•••
JOHNSON PARK
30 Rosburg School Road
360-465-2310 or 360-355-0472
Johnson Park Center and is open to all age groups.
MOVIE NIGHT
Johnson Park is happy to announce Movie Night is back each Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. Pop, popcorn, chips, and candy will be available for purchase. Children’s night movies popcorn is free. Also feel free to bring a snack and enjoy the movie. We look forward to seeing you there. Movie titles will be posted at the center or call Shonda 360-465-2722.
ONGOING ACTIVITIES:
• Library hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Monthly board meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.
• Sewing Room hours are on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• The center is available for weddings, reunions, etc. Make reservations by contacting Toni Fest, coordinator at grvcboard@yahoo.com.
• Johnson Park is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and everyone is invited to come and enjoy the library, the exercise room, the gym, or the activity room where there is a pool table, a computer for public use, as well as the computers in the library.
See the center’s Facebook page for upcoming events or call 360-465-2310.
