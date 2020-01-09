JOHNSON PARK
30 Rosburg School Road
360-465-2310 or 360-355-0472
Johnson Park Center and is open to all age groups.
MOVIE NIGHT
Johnson Park is hosting Movie Night each Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. Pop, popcorn, chips, and candy will be available for purchase. Children’s night movies popcorn is free. Also feel free to bring a snack and enjoy the movie. We look forward to seeing you there. Movie titles will be posted at the center or call Shonda 360-465-2722.
ONGOING ACTIVITIES:
• Library hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Monthly board meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.
• Sewing Room hours are on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• The center is available for weddings, reunions, etc. Make reservations by contacting Toni Fest, coordinator at grvcboard@yahoo.com.
• Johnson Park is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and everyone is invited to come and enjoy the library, the exercise room, the gym, or the activity room where there is a pool table, a computer for public use, as well as the computers in the library.
See the center’s Facebook page for upcoming events or call 360-465-231
•••
PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy, Klipsan
360-665-3999
STARTING AN ADULT FAMILY HOME
On Jan. 15, Dawn Okrasinski from Department of Social and Health Services, will be at the center to provide information on starting an adult family home. The presentation starts at 1:30 p.m. and all are welcome
DELIGHTFUL DINNER
Chicken fried steak with all the extras will be the menu for the Thursday evening dinner set for 5 p.m. on Jan. 16. Please R.S.V.P. early as there is limited seating.
SEWING SUPPLIES SALE
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 17, there will be a special crafting sale at the center with fabric, thread, notions, patterns (clothing and craft) and sewing machines for sale. All fabric is $2 per yard; patterns are .50 each.
“THE WHALER” BREAKFAST
On Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., the senior center will be serving a whale of a breakfast. The meal will include two pancakes, two eggs, two sausages, two pieces of bacon, home fries and a mini bagel. The cost is just $10 per person.
ACTIVITIES
Chess Club — Mondays at 1 p.m.
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Bunco — Second Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Pinochle — Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Crafters — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Blood pressure checks — Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon
Quilts from the heart — First and third Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Senior Center Boutique — Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gifts, hand-works, collectibles and more.
Yarn Crafts — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Do you knit or crochet? Come join us on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Bring your projects and join our crafters for coffee and snacks.
