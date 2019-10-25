PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy, Klipsan
360-665-3999
STEAK & OYSTERS
Make your reservation today for the special steak and oyster dinner and Halloween party set for Thursday, Oct. 31, at 6 p.m. The cost is $15 per person. Please R.S.V.P. now to guarantee your meal.
FIRST FRIDAY LUNCH
On Nov. 1 is the first Friday lunch. On the menu is Indian tacos for just $5. The meal includes Indian fry bread, taco meat and beans, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and salsa. What a deal!
GYPSY ROADHOUSE CONCERT
On Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., come to the center for a concert with Lulu and Kim, who have stirred up a delicious batch of music. Each artist brings their own music and creative genius. Bring your own wine or beer. Snacks will be provided. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person.
CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKES
Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the center. The special is cinnamon roll pancakes for just $7. Plus breakfast will be free for Veterans and current military personnel.
ACTIVITIES
Chess Club — Mondays at 1 p.m.
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Bunco — Second Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Pinochle — Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Crafters — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Blood pressure checks — Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon
Quilts from the heart — First and third Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Senior Center Boutique — Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gifts, hand-works, collectibles and more.
Yarn Crafts — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Do you knit or crochet? Come join us on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Bring your projects and join our crafters for coffee and snacks.
JOHNSON PARK
30 Rosburg School Road
360-465-2310 or 360-355-0472
Johnson Park Center and is open to all age groups.
ONGOING ACTIVITIES:
• Join in with the coffee drinkers who gather Monday through Friday from 7 to 9 a.m.
• Library hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Monthly board meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.
• Sewing Room hours are on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The center is available for weddings, reunions, etc. Make reservations by contacting Toni Fest, coordinator at grvcboard@yahoo.com.
• Johnson Park is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. and everyone is invited to come and enjoy the library, the exercise room, the gym, or the activity room where there is a pool table, a computer for public use, as well as the computers in the library.
See the center’s Facebook page for upcoming events or call 360-465-2310.
