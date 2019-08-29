PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy, Klipsan
360-665-3999
FIRST FRIDAY LUNCH
On Sept. 5 beginning at 11 a.m., come enjoy spaghetti with meat sauce for just $5. As a note, Ernie and Janet will be in town, so come say hello.
TOUR ASTORIA UNDERGROUND
Come tour Astoria’s Underground with Chad & Jeff on Sept. 10. They will safely escort you through the tunnels while providing entertainment, history, personal accounts, comedy and maybe even some surprises. The tour is 45 minutes along clear pathways on one level, easy for most ability levels. Conditions can be cool and damp, dress appropriately. Cost of the tour is $15 per person. Please pay at the PSAC Office to reserve your spot. Tour starts at 6:30 pm. Groups are limited to 16 people per tour. You can meet for dinner at Carruthers, kitty-corner from the Liberty Theatre, at 5 pm. They have a great all-day Happy Hour menu, and our tour group will get 10% off your ticket. Around 6:15 we will all walk down the block and around the corner to start the tour.
OMELET BREAKFAST
On Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., come to the center and get an omelet made to your specifications. You pick the items to put into your omelet and let them do the cooking. The cost is just $8.
DINNER
Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes, salad, a vegetable and dessert will be served on Sept. 19 beginning at 5 p.m. The cost is $8 but please R.V.S.P. for head count.
ACTIVITIES
Chess Club — Mondays at 1 p.m.
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Bunco — Second Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Pinochle — Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Crafters — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Blood pressure checks — Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon
Quilts from the heart — First and third Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Senior Center Boutique — Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gifts, hand-works, collectibles and more.
Yarn Crafts — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Do you knit or crochet? Come join us on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Bring your projects and join our crafters for coffee and snacks.
JOHNSON PARK
30 Rosburg School Road
360-465-2310 or 360-355-0472
Johnson Park Center and is open to all age groups.
WANTED!
There are a couple of openings on the board, so if you have an interest please contact 360-355-0472 today and help your community.
VOLUNTEERS!
Volunteers are needed to work in the library. Learn more about what’s involved by calling 360-355-0471.
ONGOING ACTIVITIES:
• Join in with the coffee drinkers who gather Monday through Friday from 7 to 9 a.m.
• Library hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Monthly board meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.
• Sewing Room hours are on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The center is available for weddings, reunions, etc. Make reservations by contacting Toni Fest, coordinator at grvcboard@yahoo.com.
• Johnson Park is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. and everyone is invited to come and enjoy the library, the exercise room, the gym, or the activity room where there is a pool table, a computer for public use, as well as the computers in the library.
See the center’s Facebook page for upcoming events or call 360-465-2310.
